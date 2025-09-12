“No Judgement” – A safe, inclusive space for mental health and addiction awareness launches

No Judgement

A Safe, Inclusive Space for Mental Health and Addiction Support In Milton Keynes – “No Judgement”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new grassroots initiative, “No Judgement,” is being developed to create safe, welcoming spaces for people affected by addiction, mental health challenges, and neurodivergence. Founded by Liam Jones, who has lived experience of all three, the movement places human connection at its heart.

From a very young age, Liam experienced severe bullying—physical, emotional, and mental—because he was different. From the age of five, he was called names like “psycho” and “freak,” spat on, beaten, and even attacked by groups. At school, he spent countless days crying alone in changing rooms, hiding his pain from others before putting on a mask to appear accepted. He even hid these struggles from his parents, knowing they already had enough to deal with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wasn’t a bad kid,” Liam explains. “I was labelled as naughty, but really, I was misunderstood. I just wanted friends.”

To protect himself, Liam turned to boxing and mixed martial arts—not to start fights, but to defend himself. Despite a few friendships, he mostly felt alone and misunderstood, a feeling that followed him through much of his life.

“Drugs and alcohol were never really my problem,” Liam said. “They were my solution. I used them to numb the pain of being bullied and misunderstood. I spent too long hating the world for what happened to me. But by opening up and talking about it, I’ve grown tenfold. That’s why we need ‘No Judgement’—for adults, teenagers, and children. No one should feel as alone as I did.”

After completing two months in rehab, Liam is now sober and determined to transform his experiences into hope and support for others. “No Judgement” is built on the belief that no one should feel ashamed, dismissed, or disconnected because of their struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam also holds multiple professional certifications, all completed in June 2025:

Children and Young People's Mental Health

Drug and Alcohol Awareness

Substance Misuse Outreach Worker Training

Level 1 Child Criminal Exploitation and County Lines

These CPD qualifications provide Liam with the tools to complement his lived experience with professional knowledge, strengthening the support offered through “No Judgement.”

Unlike clinical services or traditional therapy, “No Judgement” is about community. The spaces are designed to bring people together, encourage conversation, and allow stories to be shared without fear of stigma. Some gatherings will include lived experience shares, while others will simply focus on being together in a safe, supportive environment.

Talks from professionals in their fields will also form part of the initiative, giving people practical tools, awareness, and information on where to access further support. The initiative will cover a wide range of important topics including racism, grooming, grief, pregnancy termination (for both men and women), anxiety, depression, toxic masculinity, and LGBTQ+ experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the long-term vision includes relaxed spaces with activities like pool tables, darts, table tennis, watersports, hiking, general sports, and hobbies, these will come later as funding allows. At present, Liam is funding everything himself—from flyers to teas and coffees—but he is committed to building a safe and sustainable model with national backing.

Another driving factor behind “No Judgement” is the decline in community groups over recent years. Fewer places exist for people to meet, share, and connect, which has left many feeling isolated. This initiative seeks to rebuild that sense of community, offering support, understanding, and opportunities for everyone.

The first “No Judgement” meeting will be held in Milton Keynes, but the initiative has huge ambitions to expand across towns, cities, and rural communities nationwide.

The initiative also aims to provide opportunities that some people may otherwise miss out on due to money worries, lack of access, or social barriers. From arranging different activities to supporting people in pursuing education, training, or work, “No Judgement” will actively help individuals identify their goals and interests, while embracing the fact that every single person is unique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative is fully inclusive—welcoming people of all backgrounds, races, religions, genders, sexual identities, and neurodivergent experiences. Families and loved ones affected by addiction and mental health are also encouraged to attend, ensuring that no one is left behind.

With mental health and addiction being national issues affecting every corner of society, “No Judgement” aims to grow into a movement that could be replicated across the UK. Liam is now calling for national support—through connections, funding, pilot schemes, and awareness-building—to help turn this vision into reality.

About “No Judgement”

“No Judgement” is a community-led initiative designed to provide safe, stigma-free spaces for people affected by addiction, mental health challenges, and neurodivergence. Its mission is to create environments of equality, empathy, and human connection, where lived experience is valued and everyone feels welcome.

Need a space to talk about your experience? You're not alone — and you don’t have to go through it alone either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re holding a chill, judgement-free group for those currently using ketamine and in all stages of their journey & recovery. Family & friends are welcome too - anyone who wants to share, listen, or just be around people who get it.

First Meeting Information Below.

27th September, 7pm to 9pm, Milton Keynes

York House Centre, London Rd, Stony Stratford, MK, MK11 1JQ

Open to everyone — come as you are.

Come hang out, connect, receive support & guidance and feel a little less alone