Olney RFC to Host Festival of Rugby for MND
Saturday 10th May Olney RFC Special Event for MND
On Saturday 10th May Olney Rugby Club are holding a very special Festival of Rugby in support of former player Simon Christian and to raise funds for charities supporting people living with MND.
Kicking off at 3pm on Doffs Field at the Club they are hoping to raise £10,000 to help people living with MND. To find out further information please contact Olney RFC [email protected]