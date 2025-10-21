Something Wickedly Wonderful This Way Comes to Midsummer Place

By Perception PR
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 08:56 BST
Midsummer Place is brewing up a spook-tacular week of fang-tastic fun this October half term — and you’re invited to join the ghoulish goings-on!

From potion-making to petrifying performances, there’s something for every little monster to enjoy – and all the activities are FREE and no need to book.

A purr-fect Halloween Hunt

Find the Black Cats – 25–31 October

Half Term Spooky goings on at Midsummer Placeplaceholder image
Half Term Spooky goings on at Midsummer Place

Our mischievous black cats have escaped! Hunt them down around the centre between 25 and 31 October for a chance to win a prize - we have seven lucky £25 vouchers up for grabs - that’ll make you purr with delight. Keep your eyes peeled — they’re fur-tunately good at hiding!

Witchy Wednesday Potion Making – Wednesday 29 October 11am-4pm

Double, double, toil and bubble! Budding witches and wizards can mix up their very own magical brews during our Potion Making workshop. Expect sparkles, spells, and spine-tingling surprises — no prior witchcraft experience required! Find us by the bandstand.

Halloween fun fest: Friday 31 October

Face Painters 11am–4pm

Transform into your creepiest or cutest Halloween alter-ego with our frightfully talented face painter. Whether you fancy being a sparkly skeleton, a ghostly ghoul, or a batty vampire, we’ve got you covered (in paint, that is).

Disco Dracula 11am–4pm

Fangs for the memories! Horizon Radio’s very own Dracula will be swooping into Midsummer Place for a day of dancing, disco, and devilish fun. Join the Count himself for sweet treats and blood-curdling beats that’ll get your heart racing.

And beware the wandering ghouls! Our spooky walkabout characters will be haunting the centre throughout the week — perfect for eerie encounters and boo-tiful photo ops.

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “Halloween is one of our favourite times of the year and we can’t wait to welcome families for a week filled with fun, frights, and plenty of treats! Whether it’s mixing up a magical potion, spotting our hidden black cats, or joining Dracula on the dancefloor, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We’re encouraging everyone to come along in costume and make it a Halloween to remember.”

So, grab your broomsticks, dust off your capes, and prepare for a monster mash like no other. Midsummer Place is the place to creep it real this Halloween!

For more information, visit www.midsummerplace.co.uk

