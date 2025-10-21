Something Wickedly Wonderful This Way Comes to Midsummer Place

Midsummer Place is brewing up a spook-tacular week of fang-tastic fun this October half term — and you’re invited to join the ghoulish goings-on!

From potion-making to petrifying performances, there’s something for every little monster to enjoy – and all the activities are FREE and no need to book.

A purr-fect Halloween Hunt

Find the Black Cats – 25–31 October

Our mischievous black cats have escaped! Hunt them down around the centre between 25 and 31 October for a chance to win a prize - we have seven lucky £25 vouchers up for grabs - that’ll make you purr with delight. Keep your eyes peeled — they’re fur-tunately good at hiding!

Witchy Wednesday Potion Making – Wednesday 29 October 11am-4pm

Double, double, toil and bubble! Budding witches and wizards can mix up their very own magical brews during our Potion Making workshop. Expect sparkles, spells, and spine-tingling surprises — no prior witchcraft experience required! Find us by the bandstand.

Halloween fun fest: Friday 31 October

Face Painters 11am–4pm

Transform into your creepiest or cutest Halloween alter-ego with our frightfully talented face painter. Whether you fancy being a sparkly skeleton, a ghostly ghoul, or a batty vampire, we’ve got you covered (in paint, that is).

Disco Dracula 11am–4pm

Fangs for the memories! Horizon Radio’s very own Dracula will be swooping into Midsummer Place for a day of dancing, disco, and devilish fun. Join the Count himself for sweet treats and blood-curdling beats that’ll get your heart racing.

And beware the wandering ghouls! Our spooky walkabout characters will be haunting the centre throughout the week — perfect for eerie encounters and boo-tiful photo ops.

Kirsty McGiff, Marketing and Commercialisation Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “Halloween is one of our favourite times of the year and we can’t wait to welcome families for a week filled with fun, frights, and plenty of treats! Whether it’s mixing up a magical potion, spotting our hidden black cats, or joining Dracula on the dancefloor, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We’re encouraging everyone to come along in costume and make it a Halloween to remember.”

So, grab your broomsticks, dust off your capes, and prepare for a monster mash like no other. Midsummer Place is the place to creep it real this Halloween!

For more information, visit www.midsummerplace.co.uk