Buzz Gym and Dyaco strengthen partnership introducing a digital customer ordering portal

Buzz Gym, a leader in providing high-energy, state-of-the art fitness facilities, is pleased to announce the continuation and expansion of its successful partnership with Dyaco, a global fitness solutions provider based in Milton Keynes.

This strengthened collaboration will see Dyaco supplying Buzz Gym with bespoke freeweights, accessories and Half Human HITT Cardio, further enhancing the high-quality gym experience that Buzz members have come to expect.

As part of a multi million pound extended partnership, in which Buzz Gym looks to double the number of sites in its portfolio, Buzz Gym and Dyaco will introduce a new kit ordering portal designed to streamline Buzz Gym’s ambitious expansion plans. This digital platform will enable seamless ordering and supply of fitness equipment, ensuring a more efficient and scalable approach to equipping new and existing Buzz Gym locations.

Adam Stowell, CEO and Founder of Buzz Gym, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “Dyaco has been a trusted partner in our journey to redefine the gym experience. Their commitment to kit quality and customer service aligns perfectly with Buzz Gym’s vision. The introduction of a digital ordering portal is game-change, enabling us to efficiently scale our operations and maintain the high standards our members expect.”

Matt Baker, Head of Commercial Sales at Dyaco, added: “We are excited to continue our relationship with Buzz Gym, supplying bespoke freeweights and accessories that complement their dynamic fitness spaces. The new ordering portal will enhance operational efficiency, ensuring that Buzz Gym’s expansion plans are met with streamlined and reliable equipment supply.”

With a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, Buzz Gym and Dyaco look forward to shaping the future of fitness by providing superior workout environments and an optimised digital supply chain.