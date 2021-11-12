Distillery near Milton Keynes enjoys spirited success amid global pandemic

Silverstone Distillery has enjoyed rapid growth as well as winning multiple awards and contracts during its first year of trading - despite launching during the height of the COVID19 global pandemic.

This year the distillery has been named ‘Best Local Food/Drink Producer’ by Muddy Stilettos Northamptonshire and ‘New Business of the Year’ by Northants Life.

However, and more importantly, it’s the spirits produced by the distillery that have picked up prestigious gongs for 2021 including Bronze from the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC), a star from the Great Taste Awards and most recently, ‘Best Local Produce: Drink’ by the Milton Keynes Food and Leisure Awards.

Silverstone Distillery won Best Local Produce at the 2021 Milton Keynes Food and Leisure awards

Steve Hancock, managing director said: “We’re immensely proud of Heritage No.1 Oak Rested Gin. The award from Milton Keynes Food & Leisure demonstrates the culmination of years of hard work and dedication from the team in getting us to this point, we are increasingly humbled by its growing popularity.”

"Winning Best Local Produce at the 2021 Milton Keynes Food and Leisure awards, Heritage No1 Oak Rested Gin caught the attention of judge Phil Fanning of Michelin recommended Paris House in Woburn.

"This flagship gin celebrates the heritage of Silverstone village as a major wood production site and as such boasts a truly unique ingredient of 5000-year-old oak from a Northamptonshire estate, providing warm oaky notes with a subtle citrus flavour which has helped it to be noticed on a national level to date."

