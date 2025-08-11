Search launches for next generation of probation officers in Milton Keynes

The Probation Service has launched its summer recruitment drive to find diverse candidates ready to train as the next generation of probation officers across Milton Keynes.

The Trainee Probation Officer Programme (PQiP) offers a unique opportunity for people to embark on a career protecting the public while supporting rehabilitation – with full salary and a fully-funded qualification provided while you train.

One person who made that leap is Donna O’Neil, 49, a mother of three from the area. With a background in banking, education and the armed forces, she joined the service through PQiP five years ago and now helps people on probation rebuild their lives and avoid reoffending.

She says: “I’d worked with troubled children and saw that real change meant working with their parents too. Probation felt like the place where I could really make a difference.”

Donna’s story highlights how people from outside the criminal justice system—whether from finance, social care, teaching or the military—can bring valuable skills and perspective to the role.

Donna adds: “I served in Iraq with the Territorial Army, and it gave me the resilience I still use today. The ability to stay calm, act under pressure, and keep perspective is crucial in probation work.”

“You don’t need a perfect background. If you’re emotionally strong, organised, and open-minded—you’ll be a great fit.”

PQiP combines academic learning with hands-on experience through working as a probation services officer during the programme, allowing trainees to earn while they learn and develop the practical skills needed to succeed. Upon qualification, officers can apply for a role to work with offenders to address the root causes of criminal behaviour, from substance misuse to employment challenges, while ensuring court orders are fulfilled.

“Yes, it’s demanding—you’re studying, working, and juggling life,” says Donna. “But it’s also incredibly rewarding. Once you qualify, you focus fully on the job—and that’s when the real impact happens.

“You can’t let the offence cloud your judgment. I always try to see the person, not the crime. That mindset helps you stay fair, compassionate and focused. You won’t be able to change everyone. But when someone thanks you for helping them turn a corner—find work, reconnect with their kids, or stay sober—that’s a moment you don’t forget.”

Key benefits of the PQiP programme include:

Starting salary of £26475 while training (an additional allowance of £4,249 is applied in London)

Fully funded Professional Qualification in Probation (Level 6 equivalent)

Structured mentoring and development

Excellent civil service pension and benefits package

Candidates can apply via https://prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk/?utm_campaign=prc_donna_probation&utm_medium=media &utm_source=pr