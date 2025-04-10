Universal investment demonstrates the South Midlands is a region for growth

Conceptual Artist Rendering of new Universal Theme park

The South Midlands Growth Hub and Careers Hub welcome the news that Europe’s first Universal theme park is to be built in the region.

The government yesterday announced that Universal Destinations & Experiences plans to build a major new theme park and resort in Bedford Borough, one of six Local Authorities to make up the South Midlands.

The resort is expected to generate over 28,000 total jobs across creative, AI, hospitality and construction, with Universal Destinations and Experience saying 80% of those employed would be from Bedfordshire and the surrounding areas.

The landmark investment was collectively endorsed by all leaders and chief executives across the South Midlands.

The South Midlands Growth Hub's recent tourism event in Wicksteed Park

“This is fantastic news for Bedford Borough and the entire South Midlands, and alongside the announcement of the Luton Airport expansion, it’s a major vote of confidence in the South Midland’s, growing its national and global footprint,” said Ruth Roan, South Midlands Growth Hub Manager.

“This announcement further demonstrates that the South Midlands is a destination of growth and investment and reflects the brilliant infrastructure already in place. This is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses, communities, and residents.

“We’re excited to work with and support Luton Airport and Universal to access the local business infrastructure, to maximise the wealth of expertise available across the region needed to ensure their developments are successful.

“The South Midlands Growth Hub is primed to support Universal to leverage the local business ecosystem, utilising our network of businesses, and support providers.

“We look forward to working with Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council, Milton Keynes City Council, Luton Borough Council, North Northamptonshire Council and West Northamptonshire Council to maximise this opportunity.”

Yvonne Ashby, Strategic Hub Lead for the South Midlands Careers Hub, said: “This is truly a game-changer. It will open up future careers in hospitality, tourism, construction, and the creative industries.

“This is an exciting time for the South Midlands Careers Hub and the 150 schools and colleges we support. We are eager to build partnerships with all involved to achieve our mission of building career ready young people, creating a brighter future for industry across the South Midlands.”