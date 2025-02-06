Breaking new ground: Mayor’s charity digs deep for MK’s future

SMK Gateway has officially marked the start of work on a purpose-built community centre in Heelands.

The long-awaited project will provide a hub of opportunity, learning, and support for the city’s growing population.

With the first spade hitting the soil, this milestone is more than just a construction site – it’s the foundation of something truly transformative.

The new facility will provide space for tuition and exams, training suites, meeting rooms, studio space, and a welcoming community café.

The brand-new centre will ensure the charity continue to address underachievement among young people across the city, particularly BAME students, and help to meet growing demand.

The project, first envisioned in 2017, has been carefully planned to not only serve the charity, but also the wider community in Milton Keynes, where the need for dedicated spaces for education, training, and community support is growing.

Now with initial works underway, that vision is now becoming a reality.

Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Marie Bradburn, said:

“This is a ground-breaking moment in every sense! SMK Gateway already do incredible work supporting our community and this will take their services to the next level. This isn’t just about building a new centre – it’s about building brighter futures for people in Milton Keynes. I can’t wait to see the positive difference the new centre will have on the community.”

SMK Gateway, CEO, Tony Oyakhire, added:

“This is more than just a building, it’s a centre for growth and a space in the community where people of all ages can learn, connect, and thrive. This has been years in the making, and seeing the first spade in the ground is both emotional and inspiring for us at SMK Gateway.”

Just last month, the charity celebrated the opening of its new temporary premises in the city centre which will continue to help local young people and their families until the new facility is built.