Drive Like a Girl: Motorsport women win charity MK LeMans fundraiser

An all-female team took the top spot on the podium in a charity “LeMans Endurance Karting” fundraiser supporting two charities.

Sponsored by local business Specsavers MK, who also fielded a team in the event, the “MK LeMans endurance fundraiser” was organised by Milton Keynes’ CLICK Arts Foundation supporting their work and that of The Lewis Foundation, and was hosted at Formula Fast in Bletchley on March 4th.

CLICK Arts Foundation have stepped up where Arts Funding has been cut and give grants to grassroots organisations and projects that support wellbeing, inclusivity and skills building through the creative and performing arts – including the IF Festival, and the Music in the Round with The Stables Theatre; and The Lewis Foundation provide care packages to adults being treated for cancer reaching 17 hospitals across the Midlands and Buckinghamshire – where sadly with the cost of living crisis, their contribution has become a necessity.

Organiser Dr Audrey Tang, also UK’s National Classic Ms Buckinghamshire, said “The MK LeMans is our first enduring karting event and it was a joy to run it locally, especially with the strong motorsport presence in Milton Keynes. Thanks to sponsorship from SpecsaversMK and prizes from Cryohub Bedford every penny of the entry fees for the teams has gone to the charities involved”.

Podium celebrations with the top 3 teams

Team leader of winners Motorsport Women, Lily Jeffs said “What a brilliant evening to raise money…and thank you to Formula Fast for making sure everything was run fairly, and for the unlimited pizza!” Lily is also currently seeking sponsorship to keep making tracks in her career – she has the opportunity to race in the Caterham Series, but sponsorship amounts to £42000. “Any amount would be gratefully received, even things like raising awareness or a publicity shout out will help” she added.

“It was organised like the Superbowl” one of the drivers commented – and indeed the CLICK Arts Foundation Burlesque Squad opened the event with the cheer routine which formed the finale at TEDxNHS last year. They were also proudly performing in their uniforms made by local Sikh business RAUR gymwear.

“Formula Fast have been brilliant hosts” Dr Audrey added “They have been so accommodating to all the bells and whistles we wanted – the dancers performing on the track, the fizzy water on the podium – to make the event special, celebrating the sport, and the efforts of the driver…1.5hrs is a long time to race.”

There was even a “Should’ve gone to Specsavers Award” for the “Most interesting drive of the night” chosen by the Track Marshalls, and supported by the event sponsor Specsavers MK.

The CLICK Arts Foundation Burlesque Squad starting the event off with a cheer dance on the track

The event raised £1500 split between the two charities, and teams added a further £700 in their own fundraising efforts for their chosen charities. CLICK Arts Foundation hopes it will become an annual event – so if local businesses are interested in entering a team next year, they can get in touch at [email protected]