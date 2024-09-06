Local Inner Wheel club supports MK Hospital charities

Inner Wheel donated £2,500 to local hospital charities, and the global organisation celebrates it's Centenary this year

After a very successful year of raising funds for charity the Inner Wheel club of Newport Pagnell was able to present a cheque for £2,500 to the Neo Natal Unit at Milton Keynes University Hospital at the club's recent AGM. A donation of £50 was also made to the Butterfly Volunteers, together with 100 knitted/crocheted butterflies and a number of soft toys (all made by the craft group) which the volunteers use during their work supporting end of life patients and their relatives. The club is now raising funds for the Brooklands Centre in Newport Pagnell, and collecting essential items for the Ukraine Appeal.

The Inner Wheel organisation is celebrating it's Centenary this year. The first club was founded in Manchester in 1924 by wives of Rotarians and clubs have since spread to 104 countries with 108,000 members worldwide, 9,000 approximately being in Great Britain and Ireland. Inner Wheel clubs have an outstanding record of service both in the community and internationally.

Initially members provided goods, quite often homemade, to the poor of their communities and the ethos spread rapidly through the country and then abroad. Inner Wheel has adapted to the needs of communities as society has changed. Some members still knit and clubs collect tons of useful goods for those in need. Much of this is now sent abroad. In Great Britain and Ireland members have raised over £3.5m for various charities in recent years. All this is carried out in the spirit of friendship and service.

The local Inner Wheel club of Newport Pagnell had their first meeting in 1977 and continue to meet regularly on the third Tuesday of the month at the Olney Centre, High Street, Olney from 2-4pm, often with visiting speakers. They also offer other activities throughout the month including coffee mornings, walks, theatre trips, crafting and fund raising. If you would like to meet new friends and help to make a difference, then why not come along to one of the monthly meetings. Visitors and new members always welcome. To find out more contact Jackie at [email protected] or go to www.innerwheel.co.uk and follow the link to District 26.