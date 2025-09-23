Men in sheds aim to spark 200,000 conversations and change lives with nationwide bench-building scheme

Men in Sheds MK is proudly taking part in Mission: Shoulder to Shoulder by building a buddy bench for their local community.

The Shed, which brings local men together to connect and share practical skills, is helping create a new space to spark conversations, tackle loneliness, and strengthen community ties across Milton Keynes.

The ambitious initiative has seen men in sheds across the UK come together to help spark 200,000 conversations that can brighten a day – or even change a life.

Men’s Sheds across the country have undertaken Mission: Shoulder to Shoulder, to bring the power of shoulder-to-shoulder conversation to their communities, inspired by how their own work benches help create bench buddies every day at workshops across the UK.

Campaign ambassador Timmy Mallett alongside 'Shedders' from Buckinghamshire

As part of Mission: Shoulder to Shoulder, facilitated by alcohol education platform DRINKiQ and the UK Men’s Sheds Association (UKMSA), a unique social experiment observed public benches across the country, and found that a public bench would on average facilitate 5.5 conversations daily, 38.5 weekly, and over 2,002 yearly.2

With Shedders creating 100 buddy benches nationally, their benches could facilitate 200,200 conversations per year, providing a perfect seat for the four in five (82%) British people who believe in the power of conversation to make someone’s day better. Despite overwhelmingly believing in the kindness of others (76%), just two in five (42%) would ever strike up a conversation or share a problem with someone they didn’t know, according to consumer polling by DRINKiQ – a number that Shedders wish to change as they get people talking.3

TV icon Timmy Mallett has added his voice and famous mallet to the mission, helping Shedders at Black Park Shed in Buckinghamshire create their bench – though Timmy may have been more hindrance than help, as evidenced by a mischievous starring role alongside his Shedder pals in a film promoting the campaign.

Campaign ambassador Timmy said: “We need to get people talking. If you put two men in a room and ask them to have a deep and meaningful conversation, they might scarper. But if you put them at a workbench, shoulder to shoulder, you often get work-bench buddies. They might not fix much, or build much, but they’ll get chatting, and those conversations can brighten a day – or even change a life.”

Timmy Mallett joined 'Shedders' to build buddy bench #1 as part of Mission: Shoulder to Shoulder

“So, it’s an absolute pleasure to have put Mallett’s Mallet to work on building one of these benches. I hope our bench sparks life-changing conversation, even if I caused a bit of mischief for my fellow Shedders as we put it together. My rogue bench build, Dame Judy Bench, isn’t quite as professional as theirs.”

UKMSA CEO Caroline Ellis said: “The social connection that Sheds provide helps give a sense of purpose, with myriad related benefits, notably including reduced alcohol use. That’s why we’ve partnered with DRINKiQ, to help Shedders and older men more widely see the power of community spaces like Men’s Sheds. Swapping the barstool for a Shed – or a Mission: Shoulder to Shoulder bench – a few days a week can improve wellbeing for the better.”

Elisabeth Rochford, DRINKiQ ambassador, said: “Older men consume more alcohol than any other cohort, with around four in 10 men between the ages of 55 and 74 drinking more than the Chief Medical Officer’s ‘low risk’ guideline of 14 units per week. That level of consumption, which is characterised by more frequent consumption than other age groups, doesn’t always happen in a vacuum, but rather because of a vacuum created by life-stage and age-related factors such as retirement, empty-nesting, separation or bereavement.

Men’s Sheds are a demonstration of how social community outlets can provide a different option for men in this age bracket. DRINKiQ is delighted to be working with the UKMSA to support the incredible work of Shedders and value of Sheds.”

Some 38% of men aged 55-64 and 40% of men aged 65-74 drink alcohol to ‘increasing risk’ (more than 14, up to 50 units per week) or ‘higher risk’ (more than 50 units) levels per week, according to public health data.4

There are now 1,200 Men’s Sheds across the UK, typically – but not exclusively – catering to older men, often over the age of 50. These Sheds provide creative outlets where people can work with their hands and bond with the help of the most important tool in the Shed – the kettle.

The positive impact of community Men’s Sheds on the physical health of their users has been studied. Among the benefits, Shedders have reported that as a result of attending a Shed their alcohol use had decreased or stopped.5

DRINKiQ and the UKMSA’s campaigning is a significant part of Diageo’s charitable partnership with the UKMSA. Last year, they launched the Men on A Mission campaign, fronted by Tony Bellew, that called on men to better recognise tipping points within their alcohol consumption and highlighted how positive social outlets like Mens Sheds can help them renew a sense of mission, and improve their wellbeing. Diageo, through its alcohol moderation platform DRINKiQ, has also co-created alcohol moderation workshops with Shedders and the UKMSA, to provide conversation-sparking materials bespoke to Shedders.

To find out more, visit drinkiq.com/shouldertoshoulder.

About the social experiment

DRINKiQ and the UKMSA commissioned observation of a selection of 21 public benches at a variety of locations across the UK. At each location, a bench was selected to monitor the number of people using that bench on that day. Each bench was monitored over a 2-day period with all comings and goings including any interactions between bench users recorded. The experiment was conducted by accredited market research firm PCP Research, with field research conducted between 11th and 28th August 2025. Full experiment details available on request.

About the consumer research

The research was conducted by Opinion Matters on behalf of DRINKiQ and the UKMSA, among a sample of 2,000 nationally representative UK consumers, aged 18+. The data was collected between 15.08.2025 and 18.08.2025. Opinion Matters abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Opinion Matters is also a member of the British Polling Council. Full survey data available on request.

About DRINKiQ

DRINKiQ is the dedicated responsible drinking platform operated by Diageo. The right information empowers consumers to make the right choices, and DRINKiQ is one of the most important tools we have in promoting moderation and addressing harmful use of alcohol, through global and local initiatives.

Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

About The UK Men’s Sheds Association

Connection, conversation and creation – that’s what joining a Men’s Shed is all about. Men’s Sheds encourage people to come together to make, repair and repurpose, supporting projects in their local communities. Whether a chicken shed in Plymouth or a workshop at a train station in Nairn, Men’s Sheds provide a safe space for men to talk with one another shoulder to shoulder. Men’s Shed’s certainly improve wellbeing, reduce loneliness and combat social isolation. To get involved, find your local Shed or discover how to set up a Men’s Shed visit us at www.menssheds.org.uk.