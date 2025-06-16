Milton Keynes care home rocks back to 1950s for World Music Day

HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home in Giffard Park, Milton Keynes, is turning back the clock to celebrate an unforgettable World Music Day on Saturday, June 21, 2025, by transforming the home into a vibrant hub of rhythm, melody, and connection.

The day promises to ignite the spirits of residents and colleagues, as they dive into the universal language of music with live performances, toe-tapping dances, and heartfelt sing-alongs – all to celebrate the magic music weaves into their lives.

The Applewood Care Home recently put on a 1950s music party to songs by Elvis Presley and Bill Haley and his Comets. Residents and colleagues laughed, sang and jived and grooved along to Elvis’ classic hit songs including ‘Suspicious Minds’, ‘All Shook Up’, ‘Jailhouse Rock’ and ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’, reliving the king’s iconic music legacy.

Whilst those residents who preferred country, western swing and R&B genres of music enjoyed listening and dancing along to Bill Haley and His Comets hits including ‘Crazy, Man Crazy’ from their era as an influential American rock and roll band.

Ana Cormos, HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home Manager, said: “Residents really enjoyed celebrating World Music Day, and getting involved in the home’s 1950s music party. It was great to see residents dance, smile and sing along to all the classic songs and reminisce about times gone by.”

