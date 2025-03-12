Milton Keynes named the cheapest UK city for a pint of Guinness this St. Patrick's Day
To find out, the experts at the price comparison site Idealo have analysed pint prices across a variety of pubs in top UK cities, calculating an average to reveal the cheapest places to enjoy a Guinness this St. Patrick's Day.
The 10 cheapest UK cities for a pint of Guinness:
Rank | City | Average cost of a pint of Guinness
- 1 | Milton Keynes | £4.11
- 2 | Nottingham | £4.32
- 3 | Dundee | £4.38
- 4 | Wolverhampton | £4.38
- 5 | Sheffield | £4.47
- 6 | Southampton | £4.50
- 7 | Luton | £4.51
- 8 | Leicester | £4.53
- 9 | Swansea | £4.55
- 10 | Coventry | £4.58
Milton Keynes claims the top spot as the most affordable UK city to enjoy a pint of Guinness, with a refreshing price of just £4.11.
Not far behind, Nottingham takes second place, where you can raise a glass for an average of £4.32.
Rounding out the top three, Dundee offers Guinness lovers an equally tempting deal, with an average price of £4.38 per pint.