Milton Keynes named the cheapest UK city for a pint of Guinness this St. Patrick's Day

By Shannon Cummings
Contributor
Published 12th Mar 2025, 12:16 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 12:20 BST
With St. Patrick's Day fast approaching, millions across the UK are getting ready to celebrate on March 17th with plenty of Guinness in hand. For those wanting to embrace the festivities without emptying their wallets, the question arises: which UK city offers the cheapest pint of Guinness?

To find out, the experts at the price comparison site Idealo have analysed pint prices across a variety of pubs in top UK cities, calculating an average to reveal the cheapest places to enjoy a Guinness this St. Patrick's Day.

The 10 cheapest UK cities for a pint of Guinness:

Rank | City | Average cost of a pint of Guinness

Pint of Guinnessplaceholder image
Pint of Guinness
  • 1 | Milton Keynes | £4.11
  • 2 | Nottingham | £4.32
  • 3 | Dundee | £4.38
  • 4 | Wolverhampton | £4.38
  • 5 | Sheffield | £4.47
  • 6 | Southampton | £4.50
  • 7 | Luton | £4.51
  • 8 | Leicester | £4.53
  • 9 | Swansea | £4.55
  • 10 | Coventry | £4.58

Milton Keynes claims the top spot as the most affordable UK city to enjoy a pint of Guinness, with a refreshing price of just £4.11.

Not far behind, Nottingham takes second place, where you can raise a glass for an average of £4.32.

Rounding out the top three, Dundee offers Guinness lovers an equally tempting deal, with an average price of £4.38 per pint.

London, Cambridge and Bath are named the most expensive UK cities for a pint of Guinness, with London costing a small premium of £5.87!

