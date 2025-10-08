Police pup-in-training brings joy to residents at Launton Grange Care Home

Residents and team members at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home in Bicester, Oxfordshire, were treated to an extra special visit from Mark, a dog handler from Thames Valley Police, and his adorable young puppy, Maro, who is currently training to become a Police Explosive Detection Dog.

The visit was part of the home’s ongoing commitment to providing stimulating and engaging activities that connect residents with their local community. Mark gave a fascinating talk about the training process for police dogs and what it takes for a puppy like Maro to graduate into such a highly skilled and responsible role.

Residents listened with great interest as Mark explained how police dogs are trained to detect explosives, firearms, and other materials to help keep the public safe. He also shared heartwarming stories about his experiences working alongside dogs within the force, highlighting the incredible bond between handler and canine.

After the informative Q&A session, residents had the opportunity to spend some quality time with Maro, giving plenty of cuddles, strokes, and treats. Maro lapped up all the attention and was on his best behaviour, delighting everyone with his gentle and playful nature.

Resident at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home with police pup in training Maro

Wellbeing Coordinator Dot Cox added: “We’re always looking for ways to bring new experiences to our residents and to help them feel connected to life outside the home. Having Mark and Maro visit brought so many smiles and sparked lots of lovely conversations about pets, community service, and life in the police force.”

The visit with Mark and Maro also ties into Launton Grange’s commitment to supporting intergenerational and community connections, which are proven to enhance residents’ wellbeing and sense of purpose.

The Launton Grange team hopes to invite Mark and Maro back in the future to see how Maro’s training progresses, and to share in his journey toward becoming a fully qualified Police Explosive Dog.

Mark, a dog handler from Thames Valley Police, and his adorable young puppy, Maro at HC-One’s Launton Grange Care Home

Home Manager Zoe Spillane commented: “We were absolutely thrilled to welcome Mark and Maro to Launton Grange. Our residents thoroughly enjoyed learning about the work of Thames Valley Police and meeting Maro, he was such a hit! We’re so grateful to Mark for taking the time to visit and share his knowledge with us. It was a truly memorable day.”