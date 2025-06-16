Proposed council ward changes for Milton Keynes are ‘step forward’

Proposed changes to Milton Keynes City Council wards, published this month by the Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBC), have largely been welcomed.

The recommendations propose Milton Keynes being represented by 60 councillors, an increase of three from the current 57.

As well an increase in the number of councillors, the number of wards will also rise from 19 to 21.

Lib Dem councillors have praised the Commission’s approach and believe the boundary changes will better reflect the communities they serve.

Councillor Jane Carr, Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group on Milton Keynes City Council, said: “We whole-heartedly welcome the Commission’s recommendations and extend our thanks to the officers for their thorough work.

“These changes are a step forward in ensuring that ward boundaries reflect the communities we serve. However, we believe the voting system itself must also change to ensure residents are fairly represented.”

Deputy Leader, Councillor Kerrie Bradburn, added: “We’ve been campaigning for a fairer voting system for decades. The first-past-the-post system is outdated and offers voters little real choice on polling day. We will continue to call for proportional representation in both local and general elections to ensure everyone’s voice is truly heard.”

Proportional Representation (PR) allocates seats in the proportion to votes cast. Used in over 80 countries across the world, PR ensures more representation and provides greater choice to voters, whilst reducing the number of wasted votes.

In comparison, the current electoral system – first-past-the-post is not always representative, as the winning candidate doesn’t need a majority of votes in their area to win their seat.

Nearly three years ago, the Lib Dems brought a motion to Council calling for electoral reform, and they remain committed to campaigning for a fairer, more democratic voting system.

Cllr Pete Marland, Labour Leader of Milton Keynes City Council said: "The final proposals for the new ward boundaries are certainly more sensible than the original proposals.

"We welcome the change to listen to the Tinkers Bridge community and keep it in the Woughton ward, alongside the new wards for the New Bradwell and Great Linford areas.

“However, there are still some odd proposals, such as splitting Whitehouse in half, which isn't the most sensible idea and will cause confusion, and a single member ward for Hanslope will be hard work for the elected councillor to manage on their own.

“Ultimately, wards have to meet some legal requirements and are administrative divisions, so it is never an easy task, and regardless of where the lines on a map are drawn, I'm confident that the new wards will still see good results for the Labour Party and we will fight to earn the votes of every resident."

The recommendations will determine how many councillors will serve on the council. They will also decide which ward you vote in, which other communities are in that ward, and, in some cases, which parish council ward you vote in. Your ward name may also change.

The Green Party and Conservative Party have been approached for a comment.