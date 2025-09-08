Reuse takes centre stage at the Bucks County Show
Penny, the Manager for Aston Clinton & High Wycombe Reuse Shops had been collecting items donated by the public at the Household Recycling Centres across Buckinghamshire for the last six weeks in readiness for the show.
An amazing selection of goods including a full size Guinness barrel, a honey settling tank, garden watering cans, antiques and collectables to name but a few were available for sale including furniture.
Aston Clinton Reuse shop is well known for its second-hand bikes that are serviced at the local prison before selling to the public at remarkable value for money and some of these were available to the public too.
On the day, despite a couple of heavy downpours, customers came and made exceptional purchases raising vital funds for a much loved local charity.
But you don’t have to wait until next year. You can donate unwanted items that are suitable for resale at any of the 10 Household Waste and Recycling Centres in Buckinghamshire when you visit to sort and place your waste.
You will most likely find a bargain to take home with you from Aston Clinton or High Wycombe Reuse Shops when you visit too.