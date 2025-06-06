The number of appointments available at general practices across Milton Keynes has risen by 16 per cent according to new figures.

The findings are based on new figures released by NHS England, and cover the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board area.

The data, covering January to March 2025, shows that patients made over 1,660,000 appointments, compared with 1,430,000 in the same period a year earlier, an increase of 16 per cent in the number of slots available.

The figures also show that 44 per cent of appointments were provided on the same day as they were booked, compared with 39 per cent a year earlier.

Meanwhile, around two-thirds of appointments, 67 per cent, were face-to-face.

Dr Andrew Rochford, chief medical officer at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board, said: “These figures show that NHS professionals are working harder than ever to offer appointments to local patients.

“Practices are employing more staff from different professions and more than half of appointments were with a health professional other than a GP.

“This means that patients are offered the opportunity to see the most appropriate professional as early as possible, to address their health issue and avoid delays in treatment.

“For example, 30 per cent of people who we see in our practices have a musculoskeletal complaint and it is more appropriate for them to see a physiotherapist initially.

“This allows your practice to make the best use of all staff’s expertise and time, and it frees up GPs to deal with patients who need more complex care.”

