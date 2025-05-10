Young #iwill ambassador from Milton Keynes gets exclusive pre-screening of Sir David Attenborough’s new film invite

Maryam Jazeem joins global environmental leaders at Royal Festival Hall for an exclusive first look at Ocean with David Attenborough.

As part of a powerful celebration of youth engagement in environmental advocacy, 13-year-old #iWill Movement Ambassador and multi-award-winning social activist Maryam Jazeem from Milton Keynes was invited to attend the exclusive pre-screening of Sir David Attenborough’s latest documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough, held at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on Tuesday, May 6th.

The pre-screening, held on the eve of Sir David's 99th birthday, brought together over 2,200 VIPs, including senior members of the Royal Family and global environmental leaders. More than 1,000 schoolchildren also participated in the "Future Generations Premiere." The event featured an exhibition led by the National Oceanography Centre (NOC), showcasing cutting-edge marine science innovations — including a special appearance by Boaty McBoatface, the renowned underwater robot.

Maryam, known for her work in climate action, religious tolerance, and youth empowerment, described the film as "a breathtaking and emotional journey into the heart of our oceans," emphasizing the importance of protecting Earth's natural treasures. “Allah (Almighty God) has given us this beautiful planet, and it’s our duty to learn about it and protect it,” she said in a heartfelt message posted on social media.

Maryam Jazeem is inside the theatre for the 'Ocean' pre-screening

Her presence at the event highlights the growing role of young voices in global environmental conversations. As one of the youngest recognized environmental advocates in the UK and a two-time MK STEM Award winner, Maryam is leading the charge by combining faith, science, and activism to inspire a new generation.

Ocean with David Attenborough premiered globally in cinemas on May 8th and will later be available for streaming on National Geographic, Disney+, and Hulu. Its release comes ahead of World Ocean Day (June 8) and the UN Ocean Conference (June 9–13), marking a pivotal moment for international ocean conservation efforts.

"This could be the moment of change," said Sir David Attenborough. "Together, we now face the challenge of making it happen."

Maryam encourages everyone to watch the film when it streams on Disney+ and Hulu starting June 8th, coinciding with World Oceans Day. "Allah (Almighty God) has blessed us with such a beautiful world, and it's our responsibility to protect it," she stated passionately. "This film is a vital opportunity for everyone to learn more about our oceans and understand how we can all make a difference."

Maryam Jazeem is on blue carpet, at the Royal Festival Hall

Maryam's inspiring attendance at the pre-screening highlights the power of youth engagement and the need to share vital environmental messages with future generations. Her story is a testament to the impact that young activists can have, serving as a beacon of hope for a more sustainable future.