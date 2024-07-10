Students from MK College raise funds and awareness for Age UK Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a heart-warming collaboration that showcases the power of community and innovation, students from the Business Department at MK College's Bletchley campus have made a remarkable impact by raising funds and awareness for Age UK Milton Keynes.

Demonstrating resourcefulness and a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the students organized a cake sale and scavenger hunt, starting with no initial funds. Their efforts culminated in a successful event that not only raised £53 but also inspired additional donations, ultimately doubling the amount to £110.

"We are incredibly proud of the students from MK College. Their hard work and innovative spirit have not only raised vital funds but also heightened awareness of the challenges faced by older people in our community," said Simon Tuck, Event and Community Fundraiser at Age UK Milton Keynes.

Dan Purdy, Deputy Head of School: Digital and Business at MK College, praised the students' efforts, stating, "This project exemplifies the entrepreneurial and community-focused mindset we strive to instill in our students. Their ability to create an event from scratch and achieve such positive outcomes is truly commendable."

About Age UK Milton Keynes

Age UK Milton Keynes is committed to working with and for older people to make a real and positive difference that contributes to their wellbeing and quality of life. Since June 1st, 2010, when it joined the Age UK partnership formed from the merger of Age Concern and Help the Aged, Age UK Milton Keynes has continued to uphold its core values and objectives, striving to help older people make the most of life.