Thornton College A Level and Post 16 qualification results

Success for Thornton College Sixth Form students.

Following two years of hard work and determination, students and staff at Thornton College were delighted to share the A level and Post 16 Qualification results this morning. Several members of our international community joined in our celebrations as they opened their results across the world, and we would like to take this opportunity to say how proud we are of all our students.

Students will be pursuing courses at first choice universities including Exeter, Cardiff, Liverpool and Loughborough. The wide range of courses includes Law, Fashion, Nursing, Geography, and Bio-Medical Sciences.

Dr Shaw, Head Teacher said:

Happy Thornton College Sixth Form student on results day.

“The results this morning are thoroughly deserved and it has been delightful sharing these with students and their families as well as hearing from our students across the world. The full range of Post 16 qualifications have been celebrated, with some exceptional results in our Extended Project Qualifications, alongside the traditional A levels and BTEC/CTEC results and we are thrilled that the overwhelming majority are moving on to their first-choice university. Whilst we will miss them, it is with great pride that we bid farewell to our Year 13 students as they take their next steps brilliantly confident in who are they are and all they have to offer the world. I would like to congratulate them, their families and our dedicated teaching staff for both their efforts and their achievements.”

Quotes from Students and Parents on the day:

Lucy, who will be studying Geography, was ‘thrilled’ with her results. Her mother thanked Thornton, commenting, “it’s been an amazing time... With the help of all the staff here, Lucy has achieved more than she ever imagined. Thornton unlocked what I knew she was capable of and ... you gave her the key.”

Charlotte, who will be beginning her degree in nursing in the autumn was also delighted. Speaking to staff at Thornton, her mother said “I am so incredibly proud of Charlotte and all she has achieved. Thornton has been amazing, so supportive of her and so good in helping her overcome all the challenges she has had to face”.

Chino, who is looking forward to her degree in Law shared “Thornton has helped me so much, they are so supportive and when I have needed it, the teachers have both supported me and pushed me. I am so thankful for everything Thornton has done for me.”