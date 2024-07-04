Thornton College shortlisted for national Independent School Pre-Prep of the Year Award
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Independent Schools of the Year 2024 awards are open for submissions from independent schools across the nation and have this year received hundreds of applications for the 24 awards categories.
Thornton College has been shortlisted for Independent Pre-Prep of the Year from hundreds of applications in recognition of the global focus and opportunities provided for it's youngest students from just 3 years of age! This year projects included Japanese week and Snowcat Storytime from Canada as well as colour runs for JM Lebanon and so much more! Girls in Pre-Prep take on leadership roles such as sitting on the Prep School Council and Eco Committee. Pre-Prep students achieve and win awards such as the ISA Young Storytellers Competition 2024 (Reception Class) as well as the hedgehog friendly campus gold award, eco school awards, RSPB Wild Challenge award, distinction level LAMDA results, ballet exams and winning the MK Festival Choir competition.
Jennifer Walker, Development Director said "the special impact that our pre-prep has on each student in preparation for their transition into prep and senior classes is their understanding and commitment to make a positive difference to those around them at home, at school, in their local community, environment and around the world".
Thornton College is thrilled with this recognition and shares congratulations with the EYFS team, Pre-Prep colleagues, parents and students!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.