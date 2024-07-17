1,000 local people ‘join the herd’ for Willen Hospice Midnight Moo fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walkers raised more than £135,000 for the Hospice by getting sponsored to do the 5 or 10-mile course.

On Friday night, over 1,000 people took to the redways of Milton Keynes as part of Willen Hospice’s annual Midnight Moo event, sponsored by Specsavers MK.

The Midnight Moo’ers, adorned in cow-print, cow-boy hats and flashing accessories, made for an incredible sight as they completed their 5 or 10 mile sponsored walks.

The event began and finished at Midsummer Place Shopping Centre, with walkers setting off at 10pm.

Midnight Moo participants with the Hospice's mascot, Flo

MKFM were broadcasting live with DJ Simon Tuck and presenters Wes and Ros, local musician, Dunc from The Zeroes performed The Midnight Moo song, written especially for the event, and The Good Gym MK led the herd in a group warm up and hosted the half-way point and 5-mile finish.

As 10pm struck, the honour of cutting the ribbon to mark the start of the walk, was given to 11-year old Joshua. Joshua has been camping for care in his garden for over a year to raise money for the Hospice, and his sister, Hannah and Mum, Emily walked the Midnight Moo in memory of his grandparents who were both cared for by Willen Hospice.

The Midnight Moo is the charity’s flagship event, and this year it raised an incredible £135,000 and counting for the Hospice. This is the biggest amount raised in the last six years!

Only 15% of the charity's running costs are met by ongoing funding from the NHS, meaning they rely on fundraising events like this to continue providing specialist palliative care and support for Milton Keynes families, both at the Hospice and in the community.

Amy Malburn, Willen Hospice Matron, who was one of the lead walkers on the night said, “The Midnight Moo this year was just phenomenal. It was great seeing so many people dressed up, all willing to walk into the early hours of the morning for their local Hospice.

“Our Willen at Home service, which cares for patients in their own homes, wherever that may be, is entirely funded by donations. Events like the Midnight Moo really show the profound impact our specialist care has on local families, and how important it is that we are here today, tomorrow and for future generations.

“Thank you to everyone who took part, and to all the amazing volunteers who marshalled along the route. Thank you to Specsavers MK for sponsoring the event, making it possible to run, and Midsummer Place and The Good Gym MK for hosting us.”

The Midnight Moo 2025 will be back next year. People can register their interest to take part on the Willen Hospice website..