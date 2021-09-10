Milton Keynes Covid case rate increases but remains below the national average

The latest figures show Milton Keynes Covid case rate has risen by 5%, a smaller increase than most UK local authorities.

Out of 380 local council groups Milton Keynes ranked 224th for the highest increase in cases recorded over a seven-day period.

Latest Public Health England data shows that 77.% of over 16s in Milton Keynes have been vaccinated, but the infection rate is still increasing.

Latest Government data accurate up to 4 September has Milton Keynes' infection rate at 305.7 per 100,000 people, while the national rate is 383.6 per 100,000.

According to official figures published by the UK Government, 264, or 69%, of local authorities have seen a rise in infection rates per 100,000 of the population between 28 August and 3 September. Just over 100 councils have seen a drop in infection rates for the same period.

Scotland has some of the worst infection rates in the whole of the UK with two of its councils topping the infection rate leaderboard.

There was a 103% increase in cases in the Shetland Islands and the Orkney Islands has seen a 100% increase in reported cases.

The council area where cases fell by the greatest percentage was Teignbridge in Devon where the infection rate declined by 27%.