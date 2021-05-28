New covid case numbers fall in Milton Keynes, but continue to rise across the UK

Figures released by the government today (May 28), show that 14 new cases of Covid have been reported in Milton Keynes.

This total is a clear decline from yesterday's statistics when 23 cases were confirmed.

Nationally new case numbers continue to rise, for the first time since late March over 4,000 new positive tests were returned in just 24 hours.

14 new Covid cases were recorded in Milton Keynes

Overall, 4,182 new Covid infections were announced and 10 deaths that could be linked to the virus were confirmed.

The new case numbers have mainly been attributed to the more transmissible Indian variant, cases of this type of Covid have arisen in the UK in the past month.

One of the worst infected regions is Bedford, with Milton Keynes residents recently informed not to travel to the neighbouring town.

The latest testing shows that up to 14 cases of the Indian strain were detected in Milton Keynes between May 8-14.

Today's figures also show no new Covid-linked deaths in Milton Keynes were reported and no hospital admissions in the past 24 hours were linked to the virus.

Latest vaccination data shows 144,862 and 82,402 first and second dose jabs have been delivered in the borough respectively.