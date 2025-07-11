Waiting lists down at Milton Keynes Hospital since election but thousands still in queue for routine treatment

New figures from NHS England have revealed a fall in waiting lists at Milton Keynes University Hospital since last year’s general election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of May 2025, 32,108 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, a decrease on the 36,990 waiting at the same stage last year.

Of those, 1,624, or five per cent, had been waiting for more than a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was a rise on the 31,769 patients waiting non-urgent operations or treatment at the end of April.

Milton Keynes MPs Chris Curtis, Emily Darlington and Callum Anderson have welcomed the fall in the number of patients awaiting routine treatment at the city's hospital since the Labour Party came to power

The median waiting time for referral from an NHS Trust to treatment at Milton Keynes was 18 weeks at the end of May, down from 19 weeks in April.

Separate figures showed that 7,136 patients at Milton Keynes Hospital were waiting for one of 11 standard key diagnostic tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy.

Of those, 2,324, or 33 per cent, had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS England figures also revealed that cancer patients at Milton Keynes Hospital were not being seen quickly enough.

The NHS standard is for 85 per cent of cancer patients who are urgently referred by a GP to begin treatment within 62 days, however in Milton Keynes this was only the case for 62 per cent of patients.

This is down from the 66 per cent seen within the two-month timeframe both in April 2025 and May 2024.

Reflecting on the figures, the Labour MP for Milton Keynes North Chris Curtis said: “We know there is a long way to go, but NHS waiting lists falling makes a real impact on people’s lives here in our city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I became an MP, I said that getting the NHS back on its feet locally was my number one priority, and we are making progress to achieve that.”

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting MP warned the recovery of the health service was fragile adding: "It is only with NHS staff and the Government working together that we can rebuild our NHS so it is there for patients once again."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.