Well-presented three-bed semi in Bletchley with modern interiors and garden room for £325,000
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Set in the popular residential area of Bletchley, Milton Keynes, this stylish three-bedroom semi-detached house is on the market for £325,000. With contemporary décor, a private rear garden, and added bonus of a garden room/home office, this home is ideal for families or professionals seeking flexible living space.
To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid out floors.
Inside, the property offers a bright entrance hall, a spacious lounge with a feature fireplace, and a modern kitchen-diner with French doors opening out to the garden.
Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, all finished to a high standard. Outside, the private rear garden features a versatile garden room – perfect as a home office, gym, or playroom – plus a patio and lawn.
This home is one of dozens available in Milton Keynes on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-milton-keynes.
At a glance
- This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Bletchley, Milton Keynes is listed for £325,000
- Spacious lounge and kitchen-diner with garden access
- Contemporary bathroom and three well-proportioned bedrooms
- Private rear garden with fully powered garden room
- Great location near schools, amenities, and transport links
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.