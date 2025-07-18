Well-presented three-bed semi in Bletchley with modern interiors and garden room for £325,000 | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Set in the popular residential area of Bletchley, Milton Keynes, this stylish three-bedroom semi-detached house is on the market for £325,000. With contemporary décor, a private rear garden, and added bonus of a garden room/home office, this home is ideal for families or professionals seeking flexible living space.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here .

Inside, the property offers a bright entrance hall, a spacious lounge with a feature fireplace, and a modern kitchen-diner with French doors opening out to the garden.

Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, all finished to a high standard. Outside, the private rear garden features a versatile garden room – perfect as a home office, gym, or playroom – plus a patio and lawn.

This home is one of dozens available in Milton Keynes on Purplebricks.

At a glance

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Bletchley, Milton Keynes is listed for £325,000

Spacious lounge and kitchen-diner with garden access

Contemporary bathroom and three well-proportioned bedrooms

Private rear garden with fully powered garden room

Great location near schools, amenities, and transport links

