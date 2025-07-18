Well-presented three-bed semi in Bletchley with modern interiors and garden room for £325,000

Three-bed semi in Bletchley with modern interiors and garden room.

Set in the popular residential area of Bletchley, Milton Keynes, this stylish three-bedroom semi-detached house is on the market for £325,000. With contemporary décor, a private rear garden, and added bonus of a garden room/home office, this home is ideal for families or professionals seeking flexible living space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Inside, the property offers a bright entrance hall, a spacious lounge with a feature fireplace, and a modern kitchen-diner with French doors opening out to the garden.

Upstairs are three well-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, all finished to a high standard. Outside, the private rear garden features a versatile garden room – perfect as a home office, gym, or playroom – plus a patio and lawn.

At a glance

  • This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Bletchley, Milton Keynes is listed for £325,000
  • Spacious lounge and kitchen-diner with garden access
  • Contemporary bathroom and three well-proportioned bedrooms
  • Private rear garden with fully powered garden room
  • Great location near schools, amenities, and transport links

