This versatile three-storey home in the sought-after Brooklands development is perfect for families, with four bedrooms, open-plan living and allocated parking

Set in the popular Brooklands development, this end-of-terrace home is on the market with offers in excess of £400,000.

With no upper chain, versatile accommodation and a sought-after school catchment, it’s a strong option for growing families looking to settle in Milton Keynes.

Purplebricks is handling the sale, offering buyers a modern, straightforward way to arrange viewings and manage offers. See more here.

Inside, the property is spread across three floors. The ground floor features a welcoming entrance hall, cloakroom, a spacious open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, and a flexible study that could serve as a fourth bedroom.

At a glance Price: £400,000 OIEO Location: Countess Way, Brooklands, Milton Keynes Bedrooms: 3/4 versatile layout Bathrooms: En-suite to main bedroom plus family bathroom Parking: Allocated spaces

The first floor hosts a generous lounge and the main bedroom, complete with en-suite. Upstairs again, there are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, you’ll find low-maintenance gardens to the front and rear, with allocated parking adding to the practicality. Brooklands is well-regarded for its local amenities and schooling, making this a prime location for families.

