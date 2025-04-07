Thinking of selling? Take a few simple steps to maximise your return | Composite NationalWorld

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With house prices softening in parts of MK, here’s how to prep your home for a faster sale and stronger valuation, according to local experts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re living in MK and thinking about moving on, now’s a smart time to get sale-ready. Yes, the market’s softened slightly – but buyers are still out there, and homes that are priced right and look the part are getting snapped up.

Here’s your five-step plan to get ahead of the game and secure the best price for your Milton Keynes property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. House prices have dipped – but there’s still value in MK

The average home in Milton Keynes is now worth around £350,000, down slightly from last year, according to Rightmove – but still holding strong after years of solid growth. Detached homes in places like Broughton, Tattenhoe and Shenley Brook End are regularly hitting the £500k+ mark, while three-bed terraces in Wolverton or Bradwell are still averaging around £285,000.

Buyers are cautious – but serious. That means your home needs to be priced accurately and presented well from the start.

You can book a free, no-pressure valuation with a local expert through Purplebricks. Click here to get one booked today

2. First impressions count – so fix the front

Before buyers even step inside, they’re judging. A weedy front garden, tired door or bins on full display? That’s costing you. Clean it up, add a few plants, and repaint the door if needed. It sets the tone for the rest of the viewing – and your valuation.

3. Show off your space with light and layout

Milton Keynes homes are known for generous layouts and big windows – so show them off. Open the curtains, clean the glass, and shift bulky furniture to make rooms feel more spacious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mirrors can work wonders in darker corners, and a good declutter can totally change how buyers see your home.

4. Get your paperwork in order early

Don’t wait until the offers roll in to start hunting for your EPC or building regs certificates. If you’ve done any work – from a loft conversion in Walnut Tree to a new boiler in Westcroft – have the paperwork ready.

Being organised signals to both buyers and valuers that you’re serious.

5. Get a valuation from someone who knows MK

With prices varying street by street – and big differences between estates and older areas – don’t trust an online guesstimate. A real, in-person valuation from someone local gives you the edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book your free Purplebricks valuation today and find out what your Milton Keynes home is really worth. Click here to get started.

A bit of prep and a proper valuation could mean the difference between a fast, smooth sale – and one that drags on. Make sure your home is seen at its best, and priced to match today’s market.