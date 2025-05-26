The property has lots of space and flexibility | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

On the hunt for more space in Milton Keynes? This £300,000 three-bed terrace in peaceful Pennyland offers generous rooms, a lovely garden, and brilliant commuter connections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nestled in the peaceful streets of Pennyland, Milton Keynes, this £300,000 terraced home on Angel Close offers three generous double bedrooms, off-road parking, and a beautifully maintained private garden – all within easy reach of key transport links.

On the market with Purplebricks, this freehold property is ideal for families or professionals craving a relaxed suburban lifestyle without compromising on connectivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step inside and you’ll find a welcoming entrance hall that leads into a bright and inviting lounge—perfect for quiet nights in or entertaining friends. The spacious kitchen/diner is tailor-made for family breakfasts and casual meals, while the handy downstairs cloakroom adds convenience to everyday living.

Upstairs, three double bedrooms offer ample space and flexibility, whether you're growing a family or setting up a productive home office. A sleek family bathroom and separate WC complete the upper level, keeping busy mornings running smoothly.

But the real highlight? A low-maintenance, tiered garden that’s packed with personality—think paved paths, mature planting, and raised beds ready for your green-thumbed ambitions or summer soirées.

Purplebricks has a strong presence in the Milton Keynes area, offering local expertise and a modern approach to buying and selling that puts you in control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a glance Three double bedrooms Spacious kitchen/diner Downstairs cloakroom Private tiered rear garden Off-road parking Modern family bathroom plus separate WC Sought-after Pennyland location Excellent transport links Freehold – Council Tax Band B

📱 One small habit = 53% better results with weight loss jabs

Using Wegovy or Mounjaro? The biggest difference might come after the injection.

💡 With Voy, people who log weight weekly or message a coach can lose up to 53% more. Their app offers expert coaching, tracking and medication access where appropriate.

👟 It’s built for real life – just a few minutes a week. Check your eligibility here to get started.