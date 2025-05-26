Three bedroom terraced home for sale in Pennyland, Milton Keynes
Nestled in the peaceful streets of Pennyland, Milton Keynes, this £300,000 terraced home on Angel Close offers three generous double bedrooms, off-road parking, and a beautifully maintained private garden – all within easy reach of key transport links.
On the market with Purplebricks, this freehold property is ideal for families or professionals craving a relaxed suburban lifestyle without compromising on connectivity.
Step inside and you’ll find a welcoming entrance hall that leads into a bright and inviting lounge—perfect for quiet nights in or entertaining friends. The spacious kitchen/diner is tailor-made for family breakfasts and casual meals, while the handy downstairs cloakroom adds convenience to everyday living.
Upstairs, three double bedrooms offer ample space and flexibility, whether you're growing a family or setting up a productive home office. A sleek family bathroom and separate WC complete the upper level, keeping busy mornings running smoothly.
But the real highlight? A low-maintenance, tiered garden that’s packed with personality—think paved paths, mature planting, and raised beds ready for your green-thumbed ambitions or summer soirées.
Purplebricks has a strong presence in the Milton Keynes area, offering local expertise and a modern approach to buying and selling that puts you in control.
Three double bedrooms
Spacious kitchen/diner
Downstairs cloakroom
Private tiered rear garden
Off-road parking
Modern family bathroom plus separate WC
Sought-after Pennyland location
Excellent transport links
Freehold – Council Tax Band B
