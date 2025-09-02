The terraced home has a large garden at the rear | Purplebricks

This two-bedroom end terrace in Woburn Sands combines period charm with modern convenience, boasting spacious rooms and a large private rear garden just moments from the high street

If you’ve been dreaming of a character home in one of Milton Keynes’ most sought-after spots, this two-bedroom end of terrace on Chapel Street, Woburn Sands could be just the ticket.

With a guide price of £375,000, it’s a property that oozes charm and convenience, sitting just a short stroll from the high street.

Purplebricks is delighted to present this beautifully presented home, a perfect blend of traditional style and modern living. See more here.

There are well-proportioned rooms throughout | Purplebricks

Inside, the layout flows with ease: a welcoming sitting and dining room, a fitted kitchen, and upstairs, two generous bedrooms alongside a well-appointed bathroom.

Original character features bring warmth and personality, while the proportions throughout make this home feel surprisingly spacious.

At a glance Price: £375,000 (guide price) Location: Chapel Street, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Garden: Large private rear garden Extra features: Character charm, sought-after location, walking distance to high street

Step outside and you’ll find a large private rear garden – a rare bonus in this central location.

Whether it’s for family BBQs, a touch of gardening, or simply relaxing with a glass of wine on a summer evening, it’s a space with endless potential.

