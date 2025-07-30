A video shows the aircraft touching down and moving slowly along the runway with emergency vehicles in close formation.

A United Airlines plane to San Francisco declared an emergency shortly after take-off from Heathrow following reports of smoke in the cabin.

Flight UA949, a Boeing 777-200ER, stopped its climb at 15,000 feet and turned back near Milton Keynes after the crew reported a technical issue and broadcast a 7700 emergency squawk.

The plane took off at 12.23pm BST on July 30 from Heathrow and had been due to fly to San Francisco.

Smoke was said to be visible in the cabin.

The jet landed safely and was met on the taxiway by police and three fire engines, which escorted it back to the gate.

It’s the second emergency involving the same aircraft in a week with the jet reportedly declaring another emergency on approach to San Francisco seven days earlier due to an engine issue.