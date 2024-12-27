Bletchley man named and charged with Christmas Day double murder in Milton Keynes as victims also identified

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bletchley man has been named and charged with the shocking Christmas Day double murder in Milton Keynes as the victims are also identified.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, a man has been charged in connection with a double murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

Today (27/12) Jazwell Brown, aged 49, of Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, has been charged with; two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count each of possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (28/12).

There will be an increased police presence in and around Santa Cruz Avenue as the murder investigation continues. Photo: Oren Douek.

The charges are in connection with an incident in Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley on Christmas Day (25/12).

Despite formal identification not yet taking place, we can confirm that the women who sadly died in this incident are Joanne Pearson, aged 38 and Teohna Grant, aged 24, both of Milton Keynes.

We continue to support the families at this difficult time, and our thoughts are with them.

The families would ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Police previously stated a dog was also killed in the incident. But a spokesman has now confirmed the dog in fact has survived.