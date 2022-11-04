A man who made a racist gesture during a match between AFC Wimbledon and Milton Keynes Dons has been banned from football grounds for three years.

42-year-old Alan Strank, of Guildford, Surrey appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court yesterday (November 3) where he pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated offence under Section 4 of the Public Order Act. Including the ground ban, Strank will have to do 50 hours of community service in and pay a £180 fine.

The court heard that during the match, which took place on April 9 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, Strank was seen making a Nazi salute towards the MK Dons supporters. An investigation was launched after officers saw Strank salute when they reviewed body-worn camera and CCTV footage after the match.

Investigating officer Police Constable James Crawley said: “Racism has no place within football, or indeed in society, and those who engage in such behaviour should be under no illusion that they are committing a crime. The consequences of that crime were clearly demonstrated today.”