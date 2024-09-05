Milton Keynes teenager faces jail for running website to help criminal commit fraud

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 19-year-old from Milton Keynes has pleaded guilty to running an online service to help criminals access people’s bank accounts

A National Crime agency investigation uncovered the complex cyber service operation by teenager Aza Siddeeque and two other men.

The website promised fraudsters profit within minutes if they subscribed to the illegal service.

Siddeeque and co-defendants Callum Picari, 22, from Essex and 21-year-old Vijayasidhurshan Vijayanathan from Aylesbury have all this week been found guilty of running a website enabling criminals to circumvent banking anti-fraud checks.

The website, called www.OTP.Agency, charged criminals a monthly subscription fee, which helped them socially engineer bank account holders into disclosing genuine one-time-passcodes, or give other personally identifiable information.

A basic package costing £30 a week allowed multi-factor authentication to be bypassed on platforms such as HSBC, Monzo, and Lloyds so that criminals could complete fraudulent online transactions.

An elite plan cost £380 a week and granted access to Visa and Mastercard verification sites.

These plans allowed criminals to access personal bank accounts and steal money.

NCA cyber investigators began probing the website in June 2020 and believe over 12,500 members of the public were targeted between September 2019 and March 2021, when it was taken offline after the trio were arrested.

“It is not known how much money the group made from the venture but estimates show it would have been around £30,000 if users purchased the basic plan and up to £7.9 million if they had opted for the elite package,” said an NCA spokesperson.

Siddeeque promoted the website and provided technical support to criminal customers.

Picari was its owner, developer and main beneficiary and plugged the service on a Telegram group with over 2,200 members, posting a message in October 2019 which read: “First and last professional service for your OTP stealing needs. We promise you will be making profit within minutes of purchasing our service…”

The Telegram group was deleted after an article published by Krebs on Security in February 2021 prompted a panicked message exchange between Picari and Vijayanathan.

The trio were charged with conspiracy to make and supply articles for use in fraud. Picari was also charged with money laundering.

They all initially attempted to deny knowingly being involved in criminality, but have each since admitted the charges, with Siddeeque being the last to plead guilty this week.

All three will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 2.

Anna Smith, Operations Manager from the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said: “Picari, Vijayanathan and Siddeeque opened the door for fraudsters to access bank accounts and steal money from unsuspecting members of the public.

“The trio profited from these serious crimes by running www.OTP.Agency and their convictions are a warning to anyone else offering similar services; the NCA has the ability to disrupt and dismantle websites which pose a threat to people’s livelihoods.

“We would also urge anyone using online banking services to be vigilant.

“Criminals may pretend to be a trusted person or company when they call, email or message you. If something seems suspicious or unexpected... contact the organisation directly to check using details published on their official website.”

Having a strong password is also extremely important. Advice and further guidance on how to avoid cyber attacks is on the National Cyber Security Centre’s website here.