Police issue photo of wanted man in Milton Keynes and urge people to call 999 if they see him

Officers want to trace 40-year-old Mariusz Klinkowski in connection with an assault in Bradwell.

On 19 July a man forced his way into a resident’s garden and smashed her over the head with a hammer.

The victim, a woman aged in her fifties. was also threatened with a screwdriver.

Mariusz Klinkowski

Klinkowski is described as a white man, around 5ft 11ins to 6ft 1ins tall with a medium build and green eyes. He has shaven hair and a stubbly beard.

He is known to frequent Greenleys, Wolverton and Bletchley.

Detective Constable Ryan Heap said: “This was a violent attack involving weapons, whereby the victim was attacked in her own home.

“If you see Klinkowski, do not approach him, but instead call 999, quoting reference number 43220319739.”