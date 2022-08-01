Police issue photo of wanted man in Milton Keynes and urge people to call 999 if they see him

Officers want to trace 40-year-old Mariusz Klinkowski in connection with an assault in Bradwell.
On 19 July a man forced his way into a resident’s garden and smashed her over the head with a hammer.
The victim, a woman aged in her fifties. was also threatened with a screwdriver.
Klinkowski is described as a white man, around 5ft 11ins to 6ft 1ins tall with a medium build and green eyes. He has shaven hair and a stubbly beard.
He is known to frequent Greenleys, Wolverton and Bletchley.
Detective Constable Ryan Heap said: “This was a violent attack involving weapons, whereby the victim was attacked in her own home.
“If you see Klinkowski, do not approach him, but instead call 999, quoting reference number 43220319739.”
If you know of his whereabouts contact police on 101 or make a report via the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.