Teenage boy stabbed in chest in broad daylight on public footpath in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the assault which occurred on the pathway between Tesco on Swindon Court and a bus stop on Grafton Street at around 4.10pm on Saturday (26/3).

The victim, a boy in his teens, was approached on the pathway by two males, one of which was holding a knife.

The offenders asked him two questions before stabbing him in the chest.

A third male then approached the group and made off towards Tesco with the offenders.

The offenders are described as black males, around 17-years-old, of skinny build.

One of the offenders had braids, that were in plaits and was wearing a black hooded top, with the hood up and an unbranded black puffer jacket.

Another of the offenders was wearing a black balaclava, sunglasses and a black trench coat.

While the third offender also wore a black balaclava and sunglasses as well as black jogging bottoms and a black jacket.

The victim received treatment at Milton Keynes University Hospital but was discharged later in the evening.

Investigating officer, PC Remi Askey, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are asking for anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a member of the public who assisted the victim after the incident by booking him a taxi and providing him with a taxi fare.

“You can make a report by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43220131807.“Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

It is another knife-related incident in MK and comes after a man was taken to hospital following attack by machete wielding gang last Friday – although police have not stated if the two are linked.