Extinction Rebellion targets Amazon in Black Friday blockade near Milton Keynes

Amazon’s fulfilment centre near Milton Keynes is being blocked by climate activists who are disrupting the global retail giant's business on Black Friday - its busiest day of the year.

The aim of protesters carrying “lock-ons” and placards with the words ‘AMAZON CRIME’ and ‘MAKE AMAZON PAY’ is stopping lorries entering and leaving the site.They intend to stay for at least 48 hours.

The blockade is part of an international action by Extinction Rebellion targeting 15 Amazon fulfilment centres in the UK, US, Germany and the Netherlands aimed at highlighting Amazon’s “crimes”.

Image shows Extinction Rebellion campaigners at an Amazon depot this morning

The Black Friday demonstration, with about 20 activists, started at 4am at a distribution centre in Dunfermline.

A spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion said: “The action is intended to draw attention to Amazon’s exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices, disregard for workers’ rights in the name of company profits, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday."

Dave, a handyman from Northamptonshire said: “Amazon avoids paying its fair share of tax and causes huge environmental damage through all the pollution it generates.

"We all need to boycott Amazon before it ruins our workforce, our economy and our planet. There are many great ethical alternatives to Amazon, including charities and local small businesses - even bookshops.”