Milton Keynes among ranking of over 100 cities worst for dumping rubbish

Milton Keynes has entered 50th place in a ranking of illegal waste dumping in over 100 English cities.

The study has been conducted by researchers at printer cartridge manufacturer Cartridge Save, which analysed the total number of fly-tipping incidents across the cities. They then calculated the number of incidents per 10,000 people in each city to compile a final list of the English cities with the highest rates of illegal dumping.

And, in Milton Keynes, they found there were 227 fly tipping incidents per 10,000 people.

According to the ranking system, coming in first the worst is Durham leading with 1,129 incidents per 10,000 people.

And, although significantly lower, second in the ranking is Lancaster with 709 incidents per the 1,000 sample.

Perhaps surprisingly, London comes as the English city with the lowest incidence of illegal waste dumping.

Rotherham makes fourth with a calculation of 703.

Despite its status as a bustling metropolis with a huge population, London has the lowest fly-tipping rate on the list, at just 3 incidents per 10K residents. This suggests effective waste management strategies in the capital.

Ian Cowley, from Cartridge Save, said: “The study exposes a worrying trend of fly-tipping in English cities. Places like Durham and Lancaster highlight the need for a collective effort.

“Clearer government policies, responsible business practices, and individual accountability are all essential.