Muse to rock the National Bowl in Milton Keynes next summer

Rock giants Muse will bring music back to the National Bowl in Milton Keynes next summer.

The Grammy award winning band will take over the venue on Sunday June 25, concluding their Will Of The People tour.

The tour features special guests Royal Blood, who will perform at Plymouth, Huddersfield and Milton Keynes.

The venue has long been quiet on the music front, with MK Dons seeking planning permission to use the land as their training ground as well as bringing it back to the forefront of music venues in the country.

MK Dons Chairman Pete Winkelman said: “We have been very keen to investigate how concerts can operate under our plans for the training ground and we are really excited to be working with SJM to bring Muse to National Bowl for the venue’s first live concert for seven years.

“This announcement won’t affect our immediate goal to get the first-team training pitches relocated to the Bowl as quickly as possible. I am pleased to say that, shortly, we will be re-submitting our original planning application, which will see the first-team’s training pitches located in the Bowl but, this time, with no changes to cycling circuit.”