Adoptive families needed for children and young people in Milton Keynes

This National Adoption Week, Milton Keynes City Council are trying to find new families for 11 local children. Photo: Milton Keynes City Council

The city council is searching for new adoptive families for Milton Keynes children in need of a home, this National Adoption Week.

Milton Keynes City Council has a very important goal this National Adoption Week (October 20 - 26). Its dedicated local adoption team is trying to find ‘forever families’ for 11 local children.

Milton Keynes City Council shares an adoption service called Adoption Connects with Central Bedfordshire Council.

The team has helped 98 children in Milton Keynes find an adoptive family in the last five years, but more children are still waiting to be matched.

An adoption readiness tool is available online for anyone considering adoption.

It provides answers to essential questions, offers hints and tips, and helps create a personalised plan so local people can make an informed decision about adoption.

Councillor Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: “We know of 11 local children currently waiting to find their forever family, whether that be a single person, a couple without children or established families.

"These children need a warm, welcoming, and stable home, not a flawless one. There are so many myths and misconceptions around adoption which is why we encourage people to attend one of our upcoming information sessions.”

Adoption Connects offers a wide range of free services from training and advice through to financial support and regular social events.

The organisation is holding an in-person information session on November 6, to outline the adoption process along with the resources and support available.

The one-hour event will be held at Central Bedfordshire Council Offices. Guests will have the opportunity to ask questions and find out more about what is involved.

The event agenda includes a short presentation on the journey of adopting a child and the children who are awaiting a new home.

You can visit Eventbrite to find out more and book your space.

To learn more visit the Adoption Connects website or contact its team on [email protected] or 0300 300 8090.