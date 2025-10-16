Age UK Milton Keynes forced to shut its Bletchley charity shop after massive rent rise

Age UK will be forced to shut its Bletchley charity shop in Milton Keynes after a huge increase in rent costs.

The charity made the difficult decision after a near 40% increase in rent and service charges were put forward by new landlords.

It says that despite efforts to negotiate and explore other options, the large rise in costs has made it unfeasible for the charity to continue operating at its current location. The shop, located at 43 Queensway, will close permanently on Saturday, November 15.

All staff affected by the closure will be offered positions at other Age UK Milton Keynes shops, to avoid any redundancies.

Age UK is closing its Bletchley store in Milton Keynes after the shop's rent costs were increased by almost 40%. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Scott Whitbread, Income Director of Age UK Milton Keynes said: “This has been an incredibly hard decision, as our Bletchley shop has been part of the local community for many years.

“Unfortunately, the proposed increase in rent and service charge is simply beyond what a local charity can sustain. We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers, volunteers, and donors who have supported us and helped raise vital funds for older people across Milton Keynes.”

Age UK Milton Keynes will continue to operate seven charity shops across the city including its Furniture Superstore in Kiln Farm. These stores will continue to raise essential income to support local services for older people including information and advice, befriending, and dementia support.

The charity hopes local supporters will continue to shop, donate, and volunteer at its other locations.

For more information or to find your nearest shop, you can visit the Age UK Milton Keynes website.