Concert for Peace to be held in Milton Keynes as Gaza ceasefire negotiations continue

Cornerstone Music will perform at the ctiy centre church on Sunday

A Concert for Peace is to be held at Milton Keynes City Church, Christ the Cornerstone, this Sunday.

Organised by Churches Together, it will feature two beautiful and profound works - ‘Requiem’ by Sir JohnRutter and ‘The Armed Man’ by Sir Karl Jenkins performed by Cornerstone Music.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Mindful of terrible suffering in the conflicts in Palestine, Israel, Ukraine, Sudan, Yemen, Myanmar and elsewhere across the world, it is time to contemplate the need for peace in the world.”

The concert, which starts at 7pm, forms part of the national Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

Net proceeds from it will be donated to two Milton Keynes charities – St Mark’s Meals and SieveMK Gateway:

St Mark’s Meals help hungry children to receive a meal at home through meal boxes provided at local schools and children’s centres. Their mission is ‘no MK child should need to go to bed hungry’.

And SieveMK Gateway addresses educational underachievement among young people, particularly those of black and minority ethnic (BAME) descent, with accessible cost- effective education and exam opportunities in Milton Keynes. It is the chosen charity of the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Marie Bradburn.

The concert promises “a fabulous evening of music” for the audience. The Cornerstone Chamber Choir, Orchestra and Soloists will be directed by Adrian Boynton and joined by guest Muezzin Arif Master on the night.

Tickets for the concert cost £22 and £15 (under 18 years £5) and are available here or here.