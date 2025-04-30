Domino's Pizza gives away staggering 7 tonnes of surplus food in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Domino’s Pizza in MK has given away almost 7 tonnes of surplus food over the past year to a charity that helps hungry and hard-up people.

The donations total a staggering 15,862 meals.

All the food was surplus to requirements and was handed to FareShare through the Domino’s Milton Keynes Supply Chain Centre, to be distributed it through hundreds of charities.

Domino’s aims to achieve zero waste to landfill and reduce food waste by meticulously managing stock inventory.

Where it’s impossible to avoid surplus food, Domino’s distributes it to those who need it most. Items including cheese, meats and dips are collected at the Milton Keynes SCC, are redistributed through FareShare’s network of charities throughout the country.

In 2024, Domino’s Pizza supported over 900 charities via its partnership with FareShare.

The move also helps the company’s own sustainably strategy by mitigating carbon emissions by reducing food waste.

Will Hill, Head of Communications and Sustainability at Domino’s, said: “With one in three children experiencing poverty and one million elderly people skipping meals due to financial concerns, we are committed to partnerships with the likes of FareShare that help provide a critical service to those in need across the country.”

Ruth Downes, Head of Development at FareShare Greater Manchester said: “We are so grateful to Domino’s for their ongoing generous support for FareShare. Together, we ensure that good quality surplus food goes to our network of charities across the UK, including after school and breakfast clubs, hospices, and homelessness shelters, instead of going to waste.”