Empty supermarket is bought by Milton Keynes City Council for possible housing project

The former Sainsbury’s supermarket in Bletchley has been purchased by Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP), which is the development arm of the council.

The announcement was made today council leader Pete Marland, who did not disclose how much had been paid for the large site.

Sainsbury’s closed down in Bletchley two years ago and since then the building has been vandalised and is fast becoming derelict.

MKDP’s plans for it have not been made clear, but it will be part of a “community-led regeneration” for the town centre, said Pete.

The move adds to the speculation about the neighbouring Brunel shopping centre, which a year ago was also purchased lock, stock and barrel by MKDP.

The centre had been flagging since Sainsbury’s closed but again no plans have been revealed as to its fate.

Residents speculate that the entire chunk of town will now be the subject of a planning application for housing or flats, similar to the old police and fire station site a few hundred yards away. This site is also owned by MKDP and plans are afoot to build up to 250 new 'high density' homes in mini 10-storey tower blocks on it.

The purchase of the Sainsbury’s building means the council/MKDP now own a sizable chunk of Bletchley – and the council says this is a “massive step in putting the heart back into the town centre”.

Pete said: “I’m really pleased that the City Council has been able to buy the old Sainsbury’s building in Bletchley town centre. It’s currently a dilapidated eyesore but more importantly it means that because we also own the Brunel Centre, we now have a lot more local control over how we move forward with community-led regeneration of the historic town centre.”

He added: ““Regeneration takes time, but we are putting all the pieces in place to move forward with some ambitious schemes that will revitalise the area and bring the town centre back to its former glory.

"We will act as quickly as possible to get rid of the current building that attracts anti-social behaviour and vandalism while cutting one side of the town centre off from the train station.

"We can’t turn back the clock, but we can work with the community to make sure that our plans deliver the change people want to see and that retain the unique and proud history of the town.”

Plans are already moving forward to build a new Eastern entrance to Bletchley train station, develop a new transport hub, and improve parking.

Buying the old supermarket site will allow the City Council more control over how regeneration of the historic town centre takes place while working with the local Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Towns Deal Board, the two local town and parish councils, and resident groups, said Pete.

Cash to buy the site has been provided by the Town’s Deal Fund and will not impact investment on other projects or services in the city.

The council also plans to attract more events such as food festivals to Queensway and offer grants to entrepreneurs who want to open small business on the high street.