Entire town in Milton Keynes to go back in time to 1945 in remarkable VE day event
The town’s annual and highly popular Vintage Event will be held on Saturday June 7 and this year focuses on the end of war celebrations.
Traditionally, many people in the town wear period dress for the event, with prizes awarded for the best outfits, and all the shops launch special window displays.
There will be an opening ceremony parade from the High Street at 11am and, weather permitting, a flyover will take place around 12 noon.
The day, which runs from 11am to 5.30pm, features a host of entertainment for all the family. There will be stalls, period memorabilia, including war games, early radios and computers, a living history museum and fashion shows. Classic cars and military vehicles will on display for people to admire.
New additions to this year’s event include a WWII exhibition trailer, a replica Hurricane plane and free craft activities for children under nine years old.
For older children there is a free `Catch the Spy` competition they can take part in, with a cash prize for the first 20 winners.
Entertainment will be provided by vintage songbirds Lissie Allsop, Miss Wendy Sings and May Blossom along with performances from new bands to keep people dancing throughout the day.
Programmes will be available from May 12 at the Town Council offices for just £1, so people can plan their day.
Parking is at Riverside Meadow.