Farmers protest in Milton Keynes as part of national action

A convoy of tractors made its way through Milton Keynes today as part of national protests by farmers against proposed changes to inheritance tax.

The protest made its way through car parks that run alongside the city’s main roads, and also passed Milton Keynes City Council’s offices.

Some tractors carried banners, with messages including Back British Farming, while others sounded their horns.

The protest follows Chancellor Rachel Reeves capping the Agricultural Property Relief at £1 million during her Autumn Budget, with anything over that set to be taxed at 20 per cent, half the normal rate of inheritance tax.

A convoy of tractors made its way around Milton Keynes as part of national protests by farmers over the Government's planned rise in inheritance tax. Pic: Dean Blayney

The Government claim the changes, set to be introduced next year, will make inheritance tax fairer, however farmers say they would have to sell up to be able to pay the tax.

In February Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to Milton Keynes was disrupted by protesting farmers.

Farmers blocked the road to prevent him leaving, while his TV interviews were drowned out by tractor horns.

