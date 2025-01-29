Financial pressures force Age UK charity to stop basic hands-on help service for struggling pensioners in Milton Keynes
The charity’s Independant Living Service is a lifeline to many pensioners in the city, providing help with essential shopping and household they are unable to manage alone.
The recipients pay £20 an hour – but even this has not proved enough to keep the service afloat in these “unprecedented times”, say Age UK bosses.
Their spokesperson told the Citizen: “ Age UK Milton Keynes has faced a number of financial challenges in recent years, which have been compounded by the pandemic and the cost of living crisis. We are also conscious that the national insurance and minimum wage increases coming into place next year will need to be factored into our budgets.
“As a result we are in a consultation process to potentially close our Independent Living service. This is not a decision we are taking lightly, however we need to ensure we are able to continue operating our wide range of other support services, including our befriending, meal delivery and hospital aftercare services and day clubs. Sadly, despite our best efforts, the financial challenges we have been facing means that this service has become financially unviable to run as it stands.”
The spokesperson added: “We know that this will be worrying news for the older people who use this service, as well as our staff, volunteers and supporters.
"These are unprecedented times and we will be working as hard as we can to keep older people updated.”
Residents are both worried and upset to hear the news, with some fearing they will be left stranded with no support.
“Many local seniors rely on these services for daily living...The sudden withdrawal of them is extremely concerning, particularly as elderly residents face increased difficulty in managing daily tasks without assistance,” said one.
They added: The charges for these services were already high at £20 an hour, with clients paying what they considered a premium for basic but essential support.”
Age UK are asking with any concerns to call them on 01908 557873 or contact Age UK’s national advice line on 0800 169 6565.