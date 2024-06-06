Free bowling offered at Milton Keynes Hollywood Bowl - providing you dress like Gareth Southgate
Any customers wearing a waistcoat will bowl for free if they turn up to the Xscape venue on the first weekend of the football – Saturday June 15 and Sunday June 16.
All walk-in waistcoat wearers will receive the offer, while pre-booked customers who wear a waistcoat on the day will get a VIP upgrade or a voucher for a free game in the future.
Gareth Southgate’s iconic waistcoat has become a symbol of national pride and unity, say Hollywood Bowl bosses,
Liz Penney, the company’s Head of Marketing, said: “The excitement is building for the nation as hopes are high for the England squad to bring it home this year. We wanted to create a special experience that brings families together and adds to the excitement.
"By offering free bowling to waistcoat-wearing families, we are not only celebrating our national team's journey but also encouraging families to create lasting memories together.”
You can wear your own shoes to bowl in and customers are encouraged to visit the Hollywood Bowl website here to pre-book your visit, discover more future offers and sign up to a VIP mailing list.
