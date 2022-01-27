Funeral of popular former teacher takes place today in Milton Keynes

Tributes have been paid to a popular former teacher, whose funeral is taking place today.

A long-standing resident of Stony Stratford and former teacher in Wolverton. Daphne Harvey died last month at the age of 97 years old.

She retired from teaching more than 40 years ago, but many former pupils still remember her with affection.

Daphne Harvey

Daphne enjoyed a long and happy retirement and was an active member of the tennis club, bridge club, the local WI, the Inner Wheel and various choirs.

She was also treasurer at Age UK Milton Keynes for many years and a fundraising page has been set up for people to give donations to the charity in her memory.

A Celebration of Life party will be held for Daphne on March 27 2022 at Abbey Hill Golf Centre. Anyone wishing to attend the party should email [email protected]