‘High quality but affordable’ new homes built on existing Milton Keynes estate

Milton Keynes Development Partnership, the business arm of MK Council, has announced a small development of affordable housing on Medbourne.

They own a plot of land on Pascal Drive and entered into an agreement with Paul Newman New Homes to develop it.

The 19 home development provide a variety of high quality of “affordable and market rate” housing, says MKDP.

The new Homes in Pascal Drive on Medbourne

Six apartments and one three-bedroom house will be managed by Hightown Housing Association as properties for people to rent. The remainder will be sold on the private market.

MKDP Property Development Director Matthew Green said: “We have an ongoing and successful working relationship with Paul Newman New Homes. This has

continued on this site, which has seen us jointly develop an innovative approach to delivering high-quality homes for private sale and affordable rents.”

Paul Newman of Paul Newman New Homes Limited said: “Having previously developed a site in Ladbroke Grove with MKDP, we were delighted to be given the

opportunity to deliver this site with them as well.

" In line with our normal policy, we have designed an individual development using the same high-quality materials for

both private and affordable units, which has resulted in a beautiful traditional development, whereby the units complement one another and the affordable are

truly tenure blind.

He added: "There has been huge interest in the development and we expect it to be fully completed by the Autumn. We look forward to working with both MKDP and Hightown in the future to continue delivering high quality developments in Milton Keynes.”

The term tenure-blind is also known as “pepper-potting”, where owner-occupied and rented homes are situated next to each other.

It has been proven to have the most positive effect in terms of ‘cross-tenure interaction’ and creating and supporting a sense of community.

Hightown Housing Association Chief Executive, David Bogle, said: “We are delighted to be a part of this fast-developing community in Milton Keynes. Hightown's aim is to